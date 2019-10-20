Sports

'Sooner Schooner' crash: Oklahoma's horse-drawn wagon topples over during celebration lap

OKLAHOMA -- It was a scary moment this college football Saturday when the University of Oklahoma's "Sooner Schooner" wagon crashed on the field during their game against West Virginia.

After a second-quarter touchdown, the horse-drawn carriage came out to make its traditional victory lap, but this time things went off the rails.

The wagon was making a sharp turn when it tumbled over, sending two spirit squad members to the turf.

The top of the wagon top fell off the trailer and hit the ground hard, while the horses continued running with the trailer still attached.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to the riders or the horses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorsesu.s. & worldhorse drawn carriagescollege footballcrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Overseas interest after $88 million Los Altos estate has 55 percent price drop
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
South Bay mom creates elaborate Halloween display on front lawn for terminally-ill son
Preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles Cupertino area
Dominican Republic tourists died of natural causes: FBI
Visalia child abuse case: Girl describes life of harsh punishments, little food
SF resident asks neighbors to help prevent pedestrian fatalities
Show More
New 'ultra-crisp, very juicy' Cosmic Crisp apple to debut soon
Different staffing method helps fire crews contain Moraga fire
Top PG&E officials face criticism at emergency hearing over blackouts
SF's Interim DA sworn-in by Mayor Breed
Man killed in shooting at apartment near SJSU
More TOP STORIES News