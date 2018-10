Basketball season is underway, but Warriors star Klay Thompson isn't done hitting the links-- and you can join him too.Golfers can bid for a chance to play Golf with Thompson. Winners can bring three of their friends for a round at the Wilshire Country Club in LA. Airfare, lodging and a meal at the club is included.The current bid is $$4,000.To check out the online auction go here. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Thompson Family Foundation, Klay's charity that helps youth in the U.S. and Bahamas.