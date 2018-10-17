Basketball season is underway, but Warriors star Klay Thompson isn't done hitting the links-- and you can join him too.
Golfers can bid for a chance to play Golf with Thompson. Winners can bring three of their friends for a round at the Wilshire Country Club in LA. Airfare, lodging and a meal at the club is included.
The current bid is $$4,000.
To check out the online auction go here.
Proceeds from the auction benefit the Thompson Family Foundation, Klay's charity that helps youth in the U.S. and Bahamas.
sports golf Golden State Warriors auction charity u.s. & world
