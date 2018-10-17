SPORTS

Warriors fans and golfer alike can bid for a chance to play a round with Klay Thompson

Basketball season is underway, but Warriors star Klay Thompson isn't done hitting the links-- and you can join him too. (KGO-TV)

Basketball season is underway, but Warriors star Klay Thompson isn't done hitting the links-- and you can join him too.

RELATED: Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in San Francisco

Golfers can bid for a chance to play Golf with Thompson. Winners can bring three of their friends for a round at the Wilshire Country Club in LA. Airfare, lodging and a meal at the club is included.

The current bid is $$4,000.

RELATED: Warriors royalty celebrate inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in San Francisco

To check out the online auction go here.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the Thompson Family Foundation, Klay's charity that helps youth in the U.S. and Bahamas.
