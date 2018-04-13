Oracle turns gold, amps up for Warriors in NBA playoffs

Oracle Arena is turning gold with more than 19,000 shirts draped over the seats ahead of Saturday's game. The process takes three hours but Phillip Hastings, Senior Director of Arena Operations says it's all for the fans."It's important to our fans," Hastings said. "I feel they use this as their uniform. It makes them feel like part of the team because they put it out, they get loud, they get proud. It really activates them to get ready for the game."The post-season shirts include the Warriors slogan, Strength In Numbers.ABC7 News found fans scooping up merchandise at the team store."I'm ready for the rodeo," exclaimed Arianna Tillman, who got some swag for her grandmother. "She's 87 and she said, 'Go down there and get me one of those flags.' So that's what we did."One very noticeable post-season addition to Oracle are giant decals of stars like Kevin Durant. And just outside section 214 is JaVale McGee -- standing 40 feet tall.The team has been plagued with injuries this season. Stephon Curry is expected to sit out in the first round but was seen exercising at practice Friday.Fans are confident the Dubs will go all the way."The Warriors under pressure, they always do their best and usually win the game. It's so exciting," said fan Donna Marion.