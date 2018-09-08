PARKLAND, Fla. (KGO) --The football team at the high school in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died in a shooting won its first home game since the tragedy - by 17 points.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team dedicated their 23-to-6 victory Friday night to their beloved coach and 16 others who were killed at the school in February.
Players also wrote the number 17 on their helmets.
A running back on the team told a local paper that the win was due to 17 angels watching over the team.