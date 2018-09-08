The football team at the high school in Parkland, Fla., where 17 people died in a shooting won its first home game since the tragedy - by 17 points.The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team dedicated their 23-to-6 victory Friday night to their beloved coach and 16 others who were killed at the school in February.Players also wrote the number 17 on their helmets.A running back on the team told a local paper that the win was due to 17 angels watching over the team.