Video: Julian Edelman couldn’t have been more clear on his feelings about baseball — “I hate the Dodgers.” pic.twitter.com/UsU2Ye49uY — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 19, 2018

Wide receiver for the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman, made his feelings known about the Dodgers.Edelman, who is from San Francisco, said in an interview with reporters that he hates the Dodgers and hopes they make it to the World Series so the Red Sox can "pound 'em".Game one of the World Series is Tuesday.