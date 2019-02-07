SPORTS

Frank Robinson, first black manager in Major League Baseball, dies at 83

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Robinson, pioneering MLB manager, dies at 83 (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LOS ANGELES --
Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83.

Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday.

Robinson hit 586 career home runs and won the Triple Crown while leading the Baltimore Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.

An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons, his legacy extended far beyond the batter's box.

Robinson fulfilled his quest to become the first African-American manager in the big leagues when the Cleveland Indians hired him in 1975. In his first at-bat as their player-manager, he hit a home run.

Robinson also managed San Francisco, Baltimore and Montreal. He became the first manager of the Washington Nationals after the franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Later, Robinson spent several years working as an executive for MLB.

Robinson was the NL MVP with Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966. The Reds, Orioles and Indians have retired Robinson's No. 20 and saluted him with statues at their ballparks. He's also in the Nationals' Ring of Honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsobituarybaseballLos Angeles DodgersBaltimore OriolesCleveland Indiansblack history monthLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
No one tried to embarrass Frank Robinson and got away with it
Thompson, Warriors come out shooting, run past Spurs 141-102
NHL Power Rankings after Week 18: Top young player for all 31 teams
Bryce Harper meets with Giants executives
More Sports
Top Stories
Falling concrete shuts down Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
NTSB to investigate fiery explosion of PG&E gas line in SF
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Neighbors displaced after gas explosion in San Francisco
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
Delta, Coke apologize for 'introduction' napkins
Show More
Kevin Durant rips media's coverage of his pending free agency
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Multi-million dollar cuts proposed for Oakland Unified School District
VIDEO: Baby left alone on train in Ohio
More News