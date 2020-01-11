Playoff fever in full swing as 49ers host Minnesota Vikings at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium

There's no doubt, the big game will bring out spectators, extra security and plenty of team spirit.
ABC7 News' sports team is bringing fans coverage from inside and outside the stadium.
After 1st quarter. @Vikings 7@49ers 7#ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️https://t.co/Pa8vLv6g6q pic.twitter.com/g57gltKdWR— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
Inside the stadium, pregame action is in motion!
Here come the @49ers #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/uCujNg6cYm— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
Jacket game 💪 #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/NZAWGXNBYa— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
Nick Bosa with the #49ers Faithful in pregame. pic.twitter.com/CRHyXonS0g— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 11, 2020
Sun shining down on Adam Thielen. #skol pic.twitter.com/twHkgvvKPg— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
Jerry Rice couldn't miss the big game. Barry Bonds also made an appearance.
The 🐐 @JerryRice is in the building #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/tw3xmZGnjp— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
Another 🐐 @BarryBonds is in the 🏠 #BayAreaUnite #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/SyEJgQWc99— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
The Niners are welcoming back four key players from injury and all eyes will be on Linebacker Kwon Alexander also was activated from injured reserve Friday.
All eyes on the returning Kwon Alexander today. #49ers #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/AI99nHr0NL— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
I see you @kwon 👀 #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ https://t.co/xjReR0D3bz pic.twitter.com/K48RYKDJsk— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
49ers fans show their excitement and some even had to 'slip and slide' their way for playoff tickets.
That pregame vibe #ABC7Now #GoNiners ➡️ pic.twitter.com/olRdWTX85u— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) January 11, 2020
🔥 🔥 🔥 #goniners pic.twitter.com/0lKUH6DfJb— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
ABC7 News' Cornell Barnard describes the tailgate party outside the stadium "off the hook!"
GOLD BLOODED! #Niners tailgate party is off the hook at #LevisStadium GO NINERS! 🏈#49ersvsVikings https://t.co/JWPMokzYHF pic.twitter.com/1S2lxJekD8— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 11, 2020
This place is ready. #GoNiners win toss and defer. pic.twitter.com/mPztDsKKDh— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020
