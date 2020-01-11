San Francisco 49ers

Playoff fever in full swing as 49ers host Minnesota Vikings at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium

49er fans show their Niner jackets at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Jan. 11, 2020. (Chris Alvarez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday brings the biggest 49ers game to Levi's Stadium. The NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings is underway.

There's no doubt, the big game will bring out spectators, extra security and plenty of team spirit.

ABC7 News' sports team is bringing fans coverage from inside and outside the stadium.



Inside the stadium, pregame action is in motion!





Jerry Rice couldn't miss the big game. Barry Bonds also made an appearance.





The Niners are welcoming back four key players from injury and all eyes will be on Linebacker Kwon Alexander also was activated from injured reserve Friday.




49ers fans show their excitement and some even had to 'slip and slide' their way for playoff tickets.




ABC7 News' Cornell Barnard describes the tailgate party outside the stadium "off the hook!"





See more stories and videos of the 49ers here.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest coverage of big game!
