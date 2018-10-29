GOLF

Pleasant Hill teen with disability beating the odds, heading to pro-am golf tournament

John Scott Senz is practicing for what will be his biggest tournament yet. He'll be playing alongside some of the biggest names in golf.

By
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
"Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, they're both going to be there," said John Scott.

The 18 year old from Pleasant Hill is heading to Las Vegas, where he's been invited to play in the Pro-Am Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Wednesday. John Scott was born with cerebral palsy and has been a Shriners patient for 15 years, during which time he's had two surgeries. The fact that he can even play the game has defied everyone's expectations.

"We were told that when he was born that he would not walk, that he would probably be in a wheelchair and you know, look at him," said Doug, John Scott's father.

Not only can he walk, he can swing. With a nine handicap, the Concord High senior is one of the best players on his team.

Everyday John Scott is either practicing or playing, a level of commitment that requires dedication and focus which his dad says has helped him at school. John Scott knows that doing well in school will help improve his chances of going to college where he wants to continue playing. He fell in love with the sport when he started at age five.

"Just the whole part of it. The playing, the socializing with a lot of people," said John Scott.

John Scott can't help but feel a little nervous about the upcoming tournament. He wonders whether he can keep up with the pros. But his dad isn't worried.

"You can't count John Scott out. He's overcome so much," said Doug.

