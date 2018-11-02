SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --The two biggest stories from last night's Raiders-Niners game had nothing to do with the actual game.
Fans filmed several brutal fights in the stands; one of them involved a 49er fan beating up another 49er fan. Sadly violence is pretty common when these two teams match up. Santa Clara Police say they made several arrests, mainly for public intoxication, but some were for assault.
During the national anthem, a 49er cheerleader took a knee. It's believed she's the first cheerleader to protest this way. The cheerleader has not been identified.
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee during the anthem back in 2016 to protest police brutality.
As for the actual game, the Niners smoked the Raiders 34-3, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens dominated his NFL debut.
This is the last Battle of the Bay ever, as the Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas next year.
