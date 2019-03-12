Sports

MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone, police say

This photo provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department shows Conor McGregor.

MIAMI BEACH, Florida -- Authorities say mixed martial artist Conor McGregor has been arrested in South Florida for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo.

According to a Miami Beach police report, the 30-year-old McGregor was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

The report says McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when a 22-year-old man attempted to take a picture of McGregor.

Police say McGregor slapped the phone out of the man's hand and then stomped on it several times. Investigators say McGregor then grabbed the phone and left the area. Police later found McGregor at his local address.

McGregor was being held on $12,500 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

McGregor, who's from Ireland, is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and one of the biggest draws in MMA. He returned to UFC last fall after a hiatus during which he made his boxing debut, a loss to Floyd Mayweather.

He was suspended from UFC for six months and fined $50,000 for a brawl after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridammacelebrity arrestarrestcelebrityboxingus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Maine man arrested in Mountain View for threatening Google
Bay Area weather to hit 70s this weekend
Oakland community mourning loss of councilwoman's son shot, killed in LA
CHP motorcycle officer suffers broken arm in San Mateo crash
Manohar Raju to replace Jeff Adachi as SF public defender
Next Steps in San Jose Light Tower Project
Tesla announces more stores will remain open, vehicle prices will rise
Show More
Expert weighs in on specific plane that in Ethiopia crash
Trump defends 'Tim Apple' comment, says he was saving time
Man, woman dead after shooting outside Crunch Fitness gym in Santa Rosa
2019 has been a year full of rain so far
Bay Area receives more rain than Seattle and Portland
More TOP STORIES News