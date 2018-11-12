CAMP FIRE

Butte Fire: Poor air quality forces cancellation of Bay Area high school football games

Smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County blankets the San Francisco skyline on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. (@robincarr/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've all seen it, the poor air quality in the Bay Area because of the Camp Fire in Butte County. Now, it is forcing the postponement again, of a number of high school football playoff games.

RELATED: Unhealthy air from Camp Fire continues to blanket Bay Area

The California Interscholastic Federation has canceled 19 games scheduled for Monday night.

This includes games at San Ramon Valley versus Monta Vista, Bishop O'Dowd versus Benicia, California at San Leandro, El Cerrito against Miramonte, and Freedom versus Amador Valley, among others.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

All of these games had already been postponed once because of poor air quality. Hopefully, the third time will be the charm, though officials have yet to schedule any new makeup dates.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.

