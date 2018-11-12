SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've all seen it, the poor air quality in the Bay Area because of the Camp Fire in Butte County. Now, it is forcing the postponement again, of a number of high school football playoff games.
The California Interscholastic Federation has canceled 19 games scheduled for Monday night.
This includes games at San Ramon Valley versus Monta Vista, Bishop O'Dowd versus Benicia, California at San Leandro, El Cerrito against Miramonte, and Freedom versus Amador Valley, among others.
All of these games had already been postponed once because of poor air quality. Hopefully, the third time will be the charm, though officials have yet to schedule any new makeup dates.
