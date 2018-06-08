WASHINGTON --Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House.
LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors have both said their teams have no interest in a visit.
RELATED: LeBron James and Stephen Curry: Cavs, Warriors won't visit White House
Trump told reporters on Friday: "I didn't invite LeBron James, and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team."
Trump canceled a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to commemorate their Super Bowl win after most of the players decided they'd skip it.
RELATED: Man kneels during national anthem at Pres. Trump's 'Celebration of America' event without Philadelphia Eagles
But Trump said he'd be happy to host the Washington Capitals, who just won the Stanley Cup.
He said: "If they want to be here, it's the greatest place on Earth. I'm here. If they don't want to be here, I don't want them."
You can watch all of the NBA Finals on ABC7 presented by YouTube TV, and make sure to tune in to "Toyota After the Game" with ABC7 Sports Anchor Larry Beil, Adonal Foyle and Kerry Keating for highlights and analysis.
For all the NBA Finals and Golden State Warriors hype, visit this page.
We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV