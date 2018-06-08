GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

President Donald Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House

Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors have both said their teams have no interest in a visit.
NBA stars Stephen Curry and LeBron James are weighing in on President Donald Trump's decision to rescind his White House invitation to the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles.



Trump told reporters on Friday: "I didn't invite LeBron James, and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team."

Trump canceled a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to commemorate their Super Bowl win after most of the players decided they'd skip it.

During the Celebration of America event that took the place of the Philadelphia Eagle's scrapped visit to the White House, a member of the crowd kneeled as the national anthem played.



But Trump said he'd be happy to host the Washington Capitals, who just won the Stanley Cup.

He said: "If they want to be here, it's the greatest place on Earth. I'm here. If they don't want to be here, I don't want them."

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
