<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3571937" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Many of the country's top sailors are moving to the Bay Area. The FAST USA, Facility for Advanced Sailing and Technology, is opening up at the Treasure Island Sailing Center and will be the primary national training center for the U.S. Sailing Team.