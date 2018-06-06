SAILING

Public school kids learn science through sailing at Treasure Island Sailing Center in San Francisco

A sailing program offered at the Treasure Island Sailing Center (TISC) offers a unique approach to STEM education. Set Sail Learn is meant to teach 4th grade classes in the Bay Area about sailing and the San Francisco Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A sailing program offered at the Treasure Island Sailing Center (TISC) offers a unique approach to STEM education. Set Sail Learn is meant to teach 4th grade classes in the Bay Area about sailing and the San Francisco Bay.

"One of our dreams way back when was to be able to go in any given neighborhood in San Francisco and hear young kids talking about their experience sailing," says Treasure Island Sailing Center co-founder Carisa Harris-Adamson. "I think we're well on our way like programs like Set Sail Learn."

Each year nearly 1,300 kids learn about sailing. Set Sail Learn offers three programs: Ecology of the Bay, Watercraft Engineering, and Power of the Wind.

Set Sail Learn is made possible through a grant from the St. Francis Sailing Foundation. They help fund the program for San Francisco Public Schools and often help with transportation costs.

The St. Francis Sailing Foundation began in 1985. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that helps financially assist youth sailing, future Olympic sailors, and sailing for folks with physical challenges.

The St. Francis Sailing Foundation launched Set Sail Learn alongside the Treasure Island Sailing Center in 2015.

Pamela Healy, bronze medal winner at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and director at the St. Francis Yacht Club says, "strong community sailing programs open up the sport to a broader population and provide a pathway to more diversity to get into the sport and make the sport stronger."

The goal of Set Sail Learn is to allow children from all walks of life to experience sailing.

"Most of the kids that sail out of here are from San Francisco and they're surrounded by water, but some of them have never touched it or been on it," explains Harris-Adamson.

The Set Sail Learn program is geared toward 4th graders, but TISC has numerous community programs. To find out more, click here.

Teachers: if you'd like to sign up your class, click here.
