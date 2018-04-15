SPORTS

Public transit urged with two big games at Oakland Coliseum site

This is an undated aerial image of the Oakland Coliseum and Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Two big games, one with the Warriors and one with the Oakland Athletics, are taking place at the Oakland Coliseum Monday evening, and the public is urged to take public transportation and arrive early.

The Golden State Warriors will play the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. in their home game at the Coliseum, while the Oakland A's will host the Chicago White Sox in a game beginning at 7:05 p.m.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

The games are expected to draw large crowds, with parking lots filling up early. Parking gates open at 4:30 p.m., a Warriors representative said.

Five BART lines serve the Coliseum BART station, and more than seven Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus lines stop there as well. Information on public transit can be found at the transit agencies' websites and at 511.org.
