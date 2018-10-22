SPORTS

Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder

NORTH CAROLINA --
Nearly two decades after hiring men to kill his pregnant girlfriend, former Carolina Panther wide receiver Rae Carruth walked out of prison a free man.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, Carruth walked out of the prison gate, got into a white SUV, and drove off.

Rae Carruth was found guilty in 2001 for conspiracy to murder his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams, in 1999.

An official with the NC Department of Public Safety said Carruth will have 9 months of post release, which means he'll have to meet certain requirements such as meeting with a probation officer.

Carruth hired Van Brett Watkins and Michael Kennedy to kill Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's child at the time. Due to the shooting, Adams' child was born prematurely.

That child, Chancellor Lee Adams, has cerebral palsy and currently lives in Charlotte with his maternal grandmother, Saundra Adams.

After initially saying he would like to have custody of Chancellor, Carruth changed his mind saying he would not attempt to pursue a relationship
