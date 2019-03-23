Rage Against MLB | With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Flashback: We caught a glimpse of the pre-Kevin Durant Warriors - and it wasn't so bad.The A's are in Japan to open the regular season - yay? But as a result, they've made the first games of the 2019 season virtually unwatchable.If Mike Trout walked down Market Street would anyone recognize him? Why MLB has a major marketing problem.Larry tells a story about getting stuck in a post-NBA All-Star Game mass of humanity. Why they had to get down to go up.And would you rather live next door to the Flintstones or Naked Mannequins?"With Authority" is a weekly potpourri of Bay Area Sports and other things in a mixed bag of weirdness, by Larry Beil, Casey Pratt, and the ABC7 Sports team.