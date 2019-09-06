Raiders' Antonio Brown will play Monday night following apology, ESPN reports

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said that Brown will play Monday night against the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN. "We're happy to have him back," said Gruden.
Brown previously faced a suspension over a confrontation Wednesday with General Manager Mike Mayock.
Reports say the incident involved Brown's posting of a letter from Mayock on social media, informing the receiver that he had been fined.
"We're happy to have him back."— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 6, 2019
Coach Gruden briefly addressed Antonio Brown's status on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RHtEuIGSnM
Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown just issued “an emotional apology” at a team meeting this morning, just now, “with team captains standing with him.”— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 6, 2019