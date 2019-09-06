Oakland Raiders

Raiders' Antonio Brown will play Monday night following apology, ESPN reports

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A source has told ESPN that Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown just issued an "emotional apology" at a team meeting Friday morning, with "team captains standing with him."

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said that Brown will play Monday night against the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN. "We're happy to have him back," said Gruden.

Brown previously faced a suspension over a confrontation Wednesday with General Manager Mike Mayock.
Reports say the incident involved Brown's posting of a letter from Mayock on social media, informing the receiver that he had been fined.

