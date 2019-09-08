Raiders fans react to Antonio Brown signing with Patriots hours after being released from Oakland

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- At Ricki's, a well-known Raiders hotspot in San Leandro, the topic of conversation was Antonio Brown's release."Personally I think he was being selfish," said Raiders fan, Cliff Bland."We just want to move past it. Antonio Brown is just one player but we are a team," said Raiders fan Michael Scott.After a tumultuous several months with the Raiders and a recent outburst toward the general manager, the Raiders fined Brown and then ultimately released him today. Hours later, the Patriots picked him up.Former Raider player John Vella also had some thoughts for Brown."He's got to get with the program a little more than he has. He's got to get along with management and get along with the coaches and that's the name of the game," said Vella.Across from the Coliseum, Raiders fans were focused on a long term goal."There is not a violin playing and us saying this our last year. We are not crying. We are fighting because we know that identity needs to stay here," said Greg Jones with "Forever Oakland" tailgate.Assemblyman Rob Bonta and Councilmember Noel Gallo joined the "Forever Oakland" tailgate to speak about their lawsuit against the NFL for moving the Raider to Las Vegas."There are multiple outcomes for what this litigation can lead to and keeping the Raiders here is one. Keeping the names and color is another and anything is between is possible too," said Assemblyman Bonta.For now, the show must go on. The Raiders are playing Monday, but without Brown.