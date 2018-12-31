OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as new general manager

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock talks with reporters during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Raiders are hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, league sources tell ESPN. The announcement will be made as early as today.

RELATED: Raiders could play their home games in London for 2019 NFL season, reports say

Mayock once interviewed and met with former Raiders owner Al Davis for the same job. He spent part of last summer with the Raiders.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOakland Raidersoakland coliseumnflfootballu.s. & worldOaklandLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Raiders hiring draft analyst Mike Mayock as general manager
Raiders to London? Reports say team may play 2019 home games overseas
Raiders home games could be played in London next season
Chiefs romp past Raiders 35-3 to clinch AFC West, No. 1 seed
More Oakland Raiders
SPORTS
Raiders hiring draft analyst Mike Mayock as general manager
Raiders to London? Reports say team may play 2019 home games overseas
Sources: Warriors don't match Cavaliers' offer for Patrick McCaw
Flames brace for Sharks, Karlsson
More Sports
Top Stories
Elizabeth Warren takes big move toward 2020 presidential run
Bay Area residents offered free public transportation for New Year's Eve
Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes increase today
NYE revelers say hello to 2019, goodbye to an unsettling year
American being monitored in US after potential exposure to Ebola virus in Congo
Partial government shutdown hitting some Bay Area National Parks hard
Raiders to London? Reports say team may play 2019 home games overseas
Government shutdown by the numbers
Show More
22-year-old killed when lion escapes enclosure, attacks her
Sources: Warriors don't match Cavaliers' offer for Patrick McCaw
49ers' George Kittle breaks season receiving yards record by a tight end
Goff throws 4 TDs, Rams grab bye with 48-32 win over Niners
Man arrested for attempting to steal 70-foot yacht in SoCal
More News