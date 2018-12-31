OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland Raiders are hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, league sources tell ESPN. The announcement will be made as early as today.
Mayock once interviewed and met with former Raiders owner Al Davis for the same job. He spent part of last summer with the Raiders.
