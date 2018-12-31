OAKLAND RAIDERS

Raiders hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as new general manager, ESPN sources say

The Oakland Raiders are hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, league sources tell ESPN. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Raiders are hiring NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as their general manager, league sources tell ESPN. The announcement will be made as early as today.

RELATED: Raiders could play their home games in London for 2019 NFL season, reports say

Mayock once interviewed and met with former Raiders owner Al Davis for the same job. He spent part of last summer with the Raiders.

