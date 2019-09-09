Oakland Raiders

WATCH TONIGHT ON ABC: Raiders host Broncos on Monday Night Football in final home opener in Oakland

By Julianne Herrera
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Tonight the Oakland Raiders will host their final home opener at the Oakland Coliseum, and you can catch all the action right here on ABC7.

This Monday Night Football showdown against AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos kicks off at 7:20 p.m. Coverage begins on ABC7 at 7 pm.

Then, don't forget to stick around for After the Game for complete post-game coverage, including live player and coach interviews, with Larry Beil.

RELATED: Watch Antonio Brown's bizarre summer as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes

It's no secret fans are disappointed they won't be watching star NFL receiver Antonio Brown suit up in silver and black.

He was the key to unlocking success for Oakland's offense. Now that they don't have the seven-time Pro Bowler to create their schemes around, Carr will have to look to Tyrell Williams and JJ Nelson.

RELATED: Brown finds new home, agrees to deal with Pats

The pressure is on for rookie Alabama running back Josh Jacobs, and Darren Waller will attempt to fill the void left behind by tight end Jared Cook.

With eleven rookies on the roster, the Raiders have their work cut out for them against a tough rival opponent on a primetime stage.

