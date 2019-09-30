Oakland Raiders

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict history of suspensions

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

This isn't the first time Burfict has been in trouble with the NFL. The linebacker has a history of suspensions and fines. During his time in Cincinnati, Burfict received 13 suspensions and fines in seven seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Raiders.

In 2016, he was suspended three games for multiple violations of player safety rules.

In 2017, the linebacker was suspended five games for a hit to a defenseless player, which was reduced to three games upon appeal.

In 2018, Burfict missed four games for violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

The linebacker has also been slapped with multiple fines for illegal hits throughout his career.

