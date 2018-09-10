MARSHAWN LYNCH

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits for national anthem at season opener

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) sits during the national anthem prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP)

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem ahead of the team's season opener.

Lynch declined to stand for the anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Lynch also sat for the anthem all of last season but never gave a reason for his decision.

No other players on either team demonstrated during the anthem. Only a handful of players took some sort of action to protest police brutality and social injustice in America on opening weekend.

The league and the players' union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when "The Star-Spangled Banner" is played, or remain in the locker room.
