Oakland Raiders

'AB who?' Raiders pull off season opener win against Denver without Antonio Brown

By Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A big night for football in Oakland, the Raiders' won their season opener against the Denver Broncos 24-16.

Raider Nation was out in force, back home in the Coliseum parking lot for pre-game action before the big season opener.

"We're living it up, hyping it up and ready for Denver," said Raider Fan Chris Aranda

Legendary tailgate parties could soon be history when the Oakland Raiders become the Las Vegas raiders next season.

Cazondra Collins can't go there right now.

"We don't care about Vegas, our hearts are in Oakland, Vegas we're coming for you, go Raiders," said Collins.

The silver and black took on the Broncos without #84 Antonio Brown. His brief, bizarre drama filled tenure with the Raiders, left fans with a lot to say.

"AB who," said one fan.

"We move on without him, he wasn't here in the first place. It was all him, the frost bite, the helmet issue," said Oakland Fan Brandon Dawkins.

