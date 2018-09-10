OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders season opener against Los Angeles Rams held on ABC7

The Oakland Raiders are set for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland Coliseum. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland Raiders took on the Los Angeles Rams in the team's season opener on ABC7.

ABC7's pre-game coverage of the home opener started at 7 p.m., with kickoff at 7:20 p.m. "After the Game" with Larry Beil and Mindi Bach took place following the season opener.

Programming Note: Due to bringing you the Rams-Raiders Monday Night Football game, "Bachelor in Paradise" aired in its entirety overnight starting at 1:05 a.m. "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune were pre-empted and did not run overnight.

