OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The Oakland Raiders took on the Los Angeles Rams in the team's season opener on ABC7.
ABC7's pre-game coverage of the home opener started at 7 p.m., with kickoff at 7:20 p.m. "After the Game" with Larry Beil and Mindi Bach took place following the season opener.
Programming Note: Due to bringing you the Rams-Raiders Monday Night Football game, "Bachelor in Paradise" aired in its entirety overnight starting at 1:05 a.m. "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune were pre-empted and did not run overnight.
Get the latest updates on the Raiders here.
RECENT RAIDERS STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Jon Gruden loss in Raiders return gives debuting coaches 0-7 start
- Raiders' Marshawn Lynch sits for national anthem at season opener
- Oakland Raiders fans celebrate possibly last season opener at the Coliseum
- Raiders fans wearing rose-colored glasses with Las Vegas move looming
- Sources: Rams wanted to add Khalil Mack, then trade him at end of season
- Jon Gruden takes center stage with Oakland Raiders set to take on Los Angeles Rams
- Raiders face explosive Rams after stunning trade
- Answering biggest questions about Khalil Mack trade to Bears
- Raiders players, fans react after Khalil Mack traded to Bears
- Derek Carr: Khalil Mack trade a downer but shock is gone
- Brandon LaFell signs deal with Raiders
- Raiders' Jon Gruden says trading All-Pro Khalil Mack 'a decision that we all came to'
- Raiders release Martavis Bryant, who faces suspension
- Bills trade AJ McCarron to Raiders for fifth-round pick
- Raiders' Daryl Worley expected to appeal 4-game suspension
- Carr makes brief appearance in Raiders 13-6 win over Packers