Raiders to pursue Tom Brady if he becomes free agent, ESPN reports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with a fan as he leaves the field after a playoff football game on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP)

The Las Vegas Raiders will pursue Tom Brady if he doesn't resign with the New England Patriots before free agency begins, sources tell ESPN.

The Patriots are expected to make a decision on Brady before the free-agent signing period begins on March 18. Patriots' owner Robert Kraft has expressed a strong desire to keep Brady and is willing to pay the quarterback $30 million per year to stay with the team, according to the NFL Network.

Brady has said he is "open-minded" about the free-agent process, and multiple teams are expected to try and sign him, according to ESPN. The quarterback posted a cryptic photo of himself on social media that shows him either walking into or out of a stadium, leaving many wondering if he is considering retirement.



Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has a good relationship with Brady, and league sources believe he wants the three-time MVP and six-time Super Bowl champion on the silver and black next season.

