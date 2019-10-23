NBA

Raptor President Ujiri will not face charges for assaulting Alameda County Sheriff deputy

SAN FRANCISCO -- California prosecutors announced Tuesday that they won't charge Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri for shoving a sheriff's deputy after the NBA championship-winning game in Oakland last June.

The Alameda County district attorney's office announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, when the Raptors were in Toronto receiving their championship rings for defeating the Golden State Warriors.

The DA's office said it met with Ujiri and his attorneys on Monday and decided the matter was better handled outside of the courtroom.''

I am extremely pleased with the decision,'' Ujiri said in a statement issued through the team from Toronto, where the Raptors opened their 2019-20 regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Related: Alameda officials haven't decided on filing charges against Toronto Raptors GM after incident at Oracle during NBA Finals

While these past months have been difficult waiting for a determination on this matter, I understand the nature of the process and am appreciative of the efforts of all involved,'' Ujiri said. I am happy that this is now behind me and I look forward to the task of bringing another Championship to the City of Toronto.''

The Raptors had just won their first-ever title after taking Game 6 of the NBA finals at Oracle Arena on June 13 when Ujiri went onto the court to join his celebrating team.

A sheriff's deputy stopped him because Ujiri didn't provide the proper on-court credential, leading to a shoving match that was partially captured on video.

Several bystanders intervened and Ujiri got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

An attorney for the deputy contended that the deputy suffered a concussion. The Sheriff's Office only said that he was placed on medical leave. The office filed a report of misdemeanor battery with the district attorney's office.

An effort to contact a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday was unsuccessful. Messages to the Deputy Sheriffs' Association of Alameda County seeking comment from the deputy weren't immediately returned.

Ujiri attorney Robert Beles said his client is gratified and said the DA's office conducted a thorough investigation.

It was definitely the right conclusion,'' he said, calling Ujiri a decent human being and a good man.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba playoffsnba finalstoronto raptorsnbagolden state warriors
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NBA
Michael Jordan says Stephen Curry is not a Hall-of-Fame player yet
Expert predictions for Western Conference, Eastern Conference and NBA champs
Warriors' Steve Kerr clarifies comments about Klay Thompson return: 'We'll leave the door open'
Activists to hand out shirts to support Hong Kong at Warriors opening day game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Debris fire in Transbay Tube causes major BART delays systemwide
Arrest made in brazen SF Chinatown assault
1 student hurt, 1 custody in Santa Rosa high school shooting
Deputies ask for help in 1998 disappearance of woman in Half Moon Bay
Michael Jordan says Stephen Curry is not a Hall-of-Fame player yet
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag warning to begin tomorrow evening
Consumers say refrigerators stop cooling
Lady Belle the 'guilty' dog eats cereal bar
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
US takes steps to require DNA samples from asylum-seekers
More TOP STORIES News