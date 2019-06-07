Raptors get last laugh on Twitter after getting roasted for bridge tweet

Keep going eastbound toward Alameda County. We will meet you at the #BayBridge. #WarriorsGround https://t.co/hIMNOURAp3 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 6, 2019

Takin' whatever bridge we want back to SF up 2-1. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/udlQ2YwEaS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 6, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Call it a Photoshop fail but it did little to deter the Toronto Raptors who ended up getting the last laugh.Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Raptors tweeted, "Crossed the bridge, ready for battle." Many on Twitter were quick to point out that it's the wrong bridge.With San Francisco in the background, it looks like the Raptors are heading to Marin County over the Golden Gate Bridge.The Alameda County Sheriff's Office got in on the fun, tweeting, "Keep going eastbound toward Alameda County, we will meet you at the Bay Bridge."But after their win Raptors got the last say, tweeting, "Takin' whatever bridge we want back to SF up 2-1."