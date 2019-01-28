SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Reggie Knows Sports: Peter Magowan's legacy goes beyond the baseball field

Peter Magowan helped save baseball in San Francisco, but did you know he's also behind several other projects that remain a staple in Northern California to this day? (KGO-TV)

Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Former San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan is being remembered as a legend in the Bay Area. He died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Magowan's legacy includes helping keep the Giants in San Francisco, building a privately-funded ballpark at China Basin, and signing Barry Bonds-- but he's done even more than that.

Magowan formed Junior Giants, a free baseball league serving more than 25,000 kids in 90 leagues. All the equipment is donated so the kids can focus on the game of baseball.

RELATED: Peter Magowan, instrumental San Francisco Giants leader, dies at age 76

Magowan also created "Until There's A Cure" Day. His team was the first to dedicate an annual game to fight against HIV/AIDS back in 1994. It's been 25 years and the team and its partners have raised more than $2 million.

Reggie breaks the usual quirky format of "I Know Sports" to deliver an honest message about a person who constantly pushed boundaries.

Catch more sports from Reggie along with local news and local hot topics on ABC7's "Midday Live" weekdays at 11 a.m.!
