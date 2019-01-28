Former San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan is being remembered as a legend in the Bay Area. He died Sunday after a battle with cancer.Magowan's legacy includes helping keep the Giants in San Francisco, building a privately-funded ballpark at China Basin, and signing Barry Bonds-- but he's done even more than that.Magowan formed Junior Giants, a free baseball league serving more than 25,000 kids in 90 leagues. All the equipment is donated so the kids can focus on the game of baseball.Magowan also created "Until There's A Cure" Day. His team was the first to dedicate an annual game to fight against HIV/AIDS back in 1994. It's been 25 years and the team and its partners have raised more than $2 million.Reggie breaks the usual quirky format of "I Know Sports" to deliver an honest message about a person who constantly pushed boundaries.