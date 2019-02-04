SUPER BOWL 53

Reggie Knows Sports: 'The Super Bore'

It's being called "The Super Bore". The big game didn't live up to the hype, and according to the Internet, the halftime show didn't fare much better. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's being called "The Super Bore". The big game didn't live up to the hype, and according to the Internet, the halftime show didn't fare much better.

Reggie did get some game highlights that you definitely won't find anywhere else.
Reggie did get some game highlights that you definitely won't find anywhere else.

He also figured out why Adam Levine took off his shirt. That's a weird sentence, but this was a weird game.

