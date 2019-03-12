Sports

Reggie Knows Sports: Who is Antonio Brown and why do you care?

By and Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Oakland Raiders traded for superstar Antonio Brown.

It's a big deal even for non-sports fans. ABC7's Reggie Aqui explains why and how it relates to ABC star Sofia Vergara. There's also helicopters, e-scooters and plenty of drama.

