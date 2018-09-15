BOXING

REMATCH ON: Floyd Mayweather says he'll fight Manny Pacquiao

EMBED </>More Videos

Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he's coming out of retirement again to fight Manny Pacquiao for a second time in December. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada --
Floyd Mayweather Jr. says he's coming out of retirement again to fight Manny Pacquiao for a second time in December.

Mayweather posted a video on Instagram early Saturday that showed him and Pacquiao together, reportedly in Japan, jawing at each other over a possible second fight.

"I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year," Mayweather said. "Another nine-figure pay day on the way."

RELATED: Mo' money, no problems for Mayweather, McGregor

Whether the fight actually happens remains to be seen. There are no promotional barriers between the two men, because Mayweather promotes himself and Pacquiao is a boxing free agent.

Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook immediately made Mayweather a 2-1 favorite.

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in May 2015 in a massively hyped fight that was largely panned by most boxing fans. The bout delivered a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, and Pacquiao blamed an injured shoulder for landing only 81 punches in the fight.

RELATED: Floyd Mayweather sits ringside for Manny Pacquiao-Jessie Vargas fight

Mayweather, who has won all 50 of his fights, last fought a year ago when he stopped Conor McGregor, the UFC star who was in his first professional boxing match. The 41-year-old Mayweather reportedly made more than $200 million for that fight, on top of a reported $300 million for his win over Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, the Filipino star who will be 40 in December, lost to unheralded Jeff Horn last year before rebounding with a win over Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia last month.

Representatives for the two fighters could not immediately be reached for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsboxingu.s. & worldathletesfightNevada
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BOXING
Oscar De La Hoya considering 2020 presidential run
Gilroy wrestling students celebrate coach's UFC title
Going too far to win: Looking back at infamous sports scandals
Sylvester Stallone buys replica Rocky statue
More boxing
SPORTS
Rams' Marcus Peters fined $13K for Marshawn Lynch tribute celebration
A's riding D-list starting rotation right into October
Rockies look to bounce back against Giants
Chris Stratton pitches 2-hitter, Giants top Rox to end skid
More Sports
Top Stories
NC death toll climbs to 7 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Radioactive object found near Hunters Point homes
Tropical Storm Florence prompts disaster declaration for North Carolina
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
Wedding celebration at Oakland school for future Marine
Florence in photos: How the historic storm hit North Carolina
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Firefighters pray after mom and baby found dead during Florence
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Surfer Brian Hart makes impressive progress after spinal injury
AccuWeather Forecast: Below average temperatures
Lions, 49ers hoping for different outcome in Week 2
Broncos ready to feast on struggling Raiders
Bear burned in Carr Fire released back into the wild
More News