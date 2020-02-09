Remembering Kobe: Warriors and Lakers fans unite before game at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been 13 days since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash.Tonight, The Golden State Warriors played against the Lakers and honored the NBA legend with a special video before the game.In a sea of blue, yellow, gold and purple many chanted "Kobe, Kobe." Warriors fan, Javier Preciado attended the game with his brother, Michael Torres, who's a Lakers fan."I'm paying my respects. A lot of them like my brother can't travel down to L.A. They're in town show respect when you can," said Preciado.Respect that was seen and felt throughout Chase Center. "It's Staples North today," said Preciado.Over 18,000 t-shirts were placed on every chair at Chase Center, featuring Bryant's #8 and #24 in Lakers colors, as well as Gianna's #2. Under the numbers, there's nine white stars symbolizing the nine people who died aboard the flight."He put the hard work to beat my team. I hated when he (Kobe) beat the Warriors but that's hard work he put in showing up at 4, 5am before his teammates," said Preciado.Stephen Curry also paying tribute to Bryant, wearing Bryant's #24."It hit so close to home for all of us. Everybody has been grieving and I thought our organization did such a great job honoring Kobe and Gianna and the 7 other victims who passed away," said Warriors coach, Steve Kerr.Throughout the night, both Warriors and Lakers fans shared stories about how Bryant and his legacy."Family always comes first," said Warriors fan, Ruffo Ibarra."Mamba mentality head down and give it everything we got," said Lakers fan, Sadem Kahan.Torres said he was constantly inspired by Bryant family values and was also proud to be a girl's dad like the NBA star."I'm the epitome of a girl dad. I have four daughters and two granddaughters" and added, "Thank you Kobe for inspiring me to be the dad that I'm. Because I followed everything Kobe. I miss you Kobe," said Torres.