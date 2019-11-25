Report: No NFL team has called Colin Kaepernick since his workout

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ESPN reports Colin Kaepernick has not received a phone call from any NFL teams following last weekend's well publicized workout in Georgia.At least seven teams showed up after Kaepernick's team moved the workout just hours before it was suppose to start at the Atlanta Falcons facility.There was a dispute over the waiver the former 49ers quarterback was asked to sign by the NFL.Also Kaepernick wanted the workout to be open to the media for transparency.He has not played since the 2016 season.