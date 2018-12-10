Oakland Raiders fire general manager Reggie McKenzie

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Only one day after the Oakland Raiders biggest win of the season, the team has fired general manager Reggie McKenzie, sources confirmed to ESPN.
McKenzie, 55, has been the Raiders GM since 2012. He was signed through next seasn as part of a four-year extension he signed in 2016.
The Raiders were 39-70 with McKenzie as GM, 29th in the NFL during that time span
McKenzie was given the chance to finish the season, but is not expected to do so, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.
This is part of the ongoing shakeup with the Oakland Raiders who at 3-10 share the worst record in the NFL.
NFL Network first reported the news of McKenzie's firing.
ESPN has contributed to this report.