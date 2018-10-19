COLIN KAEPERNICK

Report: Rihanna turns down Super Bowl performance in support of Colin Kaepernick

Rihanna turned down an offer to perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl 53 to show support for Colin Kaepernick, a report says. (AP Photos/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Steven Senne)

Rihanna turned down an offer to perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl 53 to show support for Colin Kaepernick, according to US Weekly.

RELATED: Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick honored with award from Harvard

The report says the singer doesn't agree with the NFL's stance over the former 49er quarterback taking a knee during the national anthem.

After Rihanna said no, the NFL asked Maroon 5 to perform in Atlanta instead.

For more stories related to Colin Kaepernick, visit this page.
