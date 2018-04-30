San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is still facing domestic violence charges involving his former girlfriend. However, prosecutors are taking a closer look at a video before Foster enters a plea. The video, provided by the alleged victim's attorney, could have an impact on how the case proceeds.The 24 year old was due in court Monday morning to enter a plea on charges of domestic violence. Foster and his attorney, Joshua Bentley, were silent as they arrived at the courthouse.In court, however, there was a request to continue the case for another week at the request of the District Attorney's office."They are continuing to review the video tape that was provided to them," said Foster's attorney, "and I am willing to abide by that request."The video tape was provided by attorney Stephanie Rickard, who appeared at the hearing but said nothing in court or as she left afterwards. She represents Foster's former girlfriend, Elissa Ennis. Ennis originally accused Foster of assaulting her in February, but last week, she recanted her story. After the hearing, prosecutor Jim Demertzis would not discuss what's on the video."There was a video submitted to the people," said Demertzis. "Out of respect for Mr. Foster's due process rights and for the integrity of the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment on the evidence other than in the courtroom."It has been suggested the video shows Foster's girlfriend in a fight with another woman, not Foster. Legal analyst Steven Clark says the video is likely to be analyzed by forensic experts."If they believe that that's a possibility and the accuser is now saying for certain that's what happened," said Clark, "it appears the D.A. would have a very difficult case moving forward in court regardless of what she said at the time."Foster is facing one less charge for allegedly being in possession of a high-capacity magazine for a rifle. A ban on such magazines is temporarily under a court injunction. His next court appearance will be on May 8.