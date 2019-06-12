President Donald Trump

Sportswriter Rick Reilly's new book 'Commander in Cheat' takes on President Trump's golf skills

SAN FRANCISCO. (KGO) -- Sportswriter Rick Reilly made his name writing about sports, but his newest book "Commander In Cheat" takes on another topic: President Trump's character as revealed through his golf-playing and interactions with the golf community.

"I've always said golf is like bicycle shorts: it reveals a lot about a man," Reilly told ABC7 News. "It is the easiest sport to cheat at. So if you cheat at it, it says more about you than anything."

Reilly, who was voted 'Sportswriter of the year' 11 times, made his name writing 'The Back Page' column for Sports Illustrated before joining ESPN in 2008. He's retired from sport writing but still tackles projects like "Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump."

"I don't know about politics. I'm sports writer. But I know about golf and this guy is lying," said Reilly. ":He says he's won 20 club championships. He plays by himself and calls that the club championship."

"This isn't a political book. It's not about immigration or abortion. It's just about golf."

Reilly will be talking about his book at San Francisco's Commonwealth Cub on Wednesday June 12th, 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscobooksgolfpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump slams Baltimore as 'disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Pelosi, AOC meet to 'clear the air'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News