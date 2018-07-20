Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --For the first time, ever the Rugby World Cup Sevens is taking place in the U.S.
The three day tournament has already sold 100,000 tickets at AT&T Park.
Workers installed 55,000 square feet of sod, in preparation and poured 23 cubic yards of cement.
Over the next three days, 40 teams, representing 28 nations will battle it out in this historic tournament-- involving both men and women squads.
The World Rugby Operations Manager says the sport is growing in popularity here in the U.S., and estimates there are 33-million American rugby fans.
If you're one of them, good news, tickets are still available. It's an all-new ball game here at AT&T Park.
We're expecting 84 matches in total.