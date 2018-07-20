RUGBY

Rugby World Cup Sevens kicks off at AT&T Park

EMBED </>More Videos

For the first time, ever the Rugby World Cup Sevens is taking place in the U.S. (KGO-TV)

By Amanda del Castillo
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For the first time, ever the Rugby World Cup Sevens is taking place in the U.S.

The three day tournament has already sold 100,000 tickets at AT&T Park.

Workers installed 55,000 square feet of sod, in preparation and poured 23 cubic yards of cement.

RELATED: Rugby World Cup Sevens takes over AT&T Park in San Francisco

Over the next three days, 40 teams, representing 28 nations will battle it out in this historic tournament-- involving both men and women squads.

The World Rugby Operations Manager says the sport is growing in popularity here in the U.S., and estimates there are 33-million American rugby fans.

RELATED: San Francisco Giants celebrate rugby day with floating field

If you're one of them, good news, tickets are still available. It's an all-new ball game here at AT&T Park.

We're expecting 84 matches in total.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrugbyu.s. & worldentertainmenteventsbay area eventsSan Francisco GiantsSan FranciscoAT&T Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rugby World Cup takes over AT&T Park in San Francisco
San Francisco Giants celebrate rugby day with floating field
RUGBY
Rugby World Cup takes over AT&T Park in San Francisco
San Francisco Giants celebrate rugby day with floating field
Jarryd Hayne 'unequivocally' denies rape allegation
Benefit event for Cal rugby player to be held in El Dorado Hills
More rugby
SPORTS
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez 'has to play' vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Jose Mourinho
Brent Musburger to replace Greg Papa as Raiders' radio play-by-play
DeMarcus Cousins on critics of Warriors move: 'I don't really care'
NFL, players halt enforcement of national anthem rules
More Sports
Top Stories
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
Death toll rises to 17 in Missouri tourist boat accident
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
A timeline of deadly duck boat-related accidents
Hwy 92 reopened after semi versus truck accident
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chick-fil-A in San Antonio
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Trump demands American pastor's release from Turkey as Congress weighs new sanctions
Show More
NFL, players halt enforcement of national anthem rules
Urgent police manhunt continues after bank shooting of 3 workers
About 14 percent of children aged 5-17 reunited, US says
Tears, triumph for North Bay Fire victims at premiere of 'Urban Inferno' doc
Officials show favor for continuing Stanford racial profiling research in Oakland
More News