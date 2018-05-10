SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --ABC7 News caught up with Ryan "Darth" Bader to talk about his upcoming fight in Bellator MMA's heavyweight tournament at San Jose's SAP Center, for the vacant championship belt.
The tournament includes several big names in MMA, including: Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal, Matt Mitrione, Chael Sonnen and the legendary, Fedor Emelianenko.
Of all the names in the tournament, Bader says Fedor was the guy he wanted to fight the most.
"This is what I've been waiting for my whole entire career" - @ryanbader— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2018
The Bay Area is a hotbed for some of the most elite fighters and gyms in the sport. And the fans in the region are no different.
Bader complimented fans here, by saying they are some of the most knowledgeable in the game.
Watch the video player below for the full interview with Ryan "Darth" Bader.