Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again

Four days after being released from the hospital after his violent crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500, NASCAR's Ryan Newman disclosed that he suffered a head injury.

During a Sunday press conference, Steve Newmark, the president of Newman's racing team, Roush Fenway Racing, shared Newman's recovery statement.

"I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I am currently being treated," Newman said in a statement. "The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days."

Despite the unfortunate news of Newman's head injury, Newmark confirmed he would like to have him back racing "as soon as possible."

"I've spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the #6 car will be waiting and ready for my return. I'm looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race in the Roush Fenway Ford," Newman wrote.

In the meantime, Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
