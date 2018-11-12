SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --The New York Giants took down the San Francisco 49ers in Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium.
The Giants (2-7) and San Francisco (2-8) have the second-lowest combined winning percentage (.176) for a "Monday Night Football" game played Nov. 1 or later. The lowest is .167 for the 3-9 Jets vs. the 1-11 Chargers in 1975 that featured Hall of Fame QBs Joe Namath and Dan Fouts.
The final score was 27-23.
The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report