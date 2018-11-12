SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers fall to New York Giants 27-23 on Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium

In this undated photo, two San Francisco 49ers players hold their helmets on the sidelines. (AP)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The New York Giants took down the San Francisco 49ers in Monday Night Football at Levi's Stadium.

The Giants (2-7) and San Francisco (2-8) have the second-lowest combined winning percentage (.176) for a "Monday Night Football" game played Nov. 1 or later. The lowest is .167 for the 3-9 Jets vs. the 1-11 Chargers in 1975 that featured Hall of Fame QBs Joe Namath and Dan Fouts.

RELATED: Monday Night Football game at Levi's to go on as scheduled despite smoky air

The final score was 27-23.

RELATED: Dozens of arrests during Oakland Raiders-SF 49ers 'Battle of the Bay' game at Levi's Stadium

Programming Note:
Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will not air at their usual time. They can be seen starting at 2:30 a.m. Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor will air in their entirety immediately following the game.

The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report
