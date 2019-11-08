San Francisco 49ers prepare for matchup against Seahawks on ABC7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated and Monday night they'll be facing the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's stadium.It might be the biggest game in the NFL this season as both teams have dreams of a deep post-season run.Social media blew up after the Niners' win last week against Arizona. Not because the 49ers remained undefeated, but because of quarterback Jimmy Garappolo's remark to sideline reporter Erin Andrews.