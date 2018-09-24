San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffers torn ACL

The #49ers confirm Jimmy Garoppolo has a torn ACL.



Kyle Shanahan will address the media at 4pm PT. https://t.co/PnpakcrCPh pic.twitter.com/UbK5z1gaeR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 24, 2018

San Francisco 49ers fans just got the news they were fearing about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the team confirmed Monday he suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.Garoppolo underwent an MRI Monday.Head coach Kyle Shanahan planned to address the injury at Levi's Stadium at 4 p.m.