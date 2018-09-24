SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffers torn ACL

San Francisco 49er George Kittle (85) catches a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo (10) before a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
San Francisco 49ers fans just got the news they were fearing about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as the team confirmed Monday he suffered a torn left ACL in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.


Garoppolo underwent an MRI Monday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan planned to address the injury at Levi's Stadium at 4 p.m.

