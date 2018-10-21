SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

San Francisco 49ers unveil 'The Catch' statues outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

Statues depicting 'The Catch' between Joe Montana and Dwight Clark are seen in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Francisco 49ers unveiled statues outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday that memorialize 'The Catch.'

The statues were unveiled before the 49ers faced the Rams at Levi's.

RELATED: South Bay sports community reflects on Dwight Clark's passing

'The Catch' was the winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana to Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship Game between the Cowboys and Niners.

The 350-pound statues of Clark and Joe Montana were placed 23 yards apart - the distance covered on the famed winning play. The representation of Clark, with his hands outstretched, will extend 11 feet in the air.
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends remember Dwight Clark at memorial in SF
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial (1 of 4)

VIDEO: 'One of the toughest things I've ever had to do': 49ers' Joe Montana remembers Dwight Clark at memorial in San Francisco

Former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana spoke about his friend Dwight Clark at a memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral.

Click here for more stories on the San Francisco 49ers.

STORIES & VIDEOS ABOUT CLARK
