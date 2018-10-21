SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --The San Francisco 49ers unveiled statues outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday that memorialize 'The Catch.'
The statues were unveiled before the 49ers faced the Rams at Levi's.
RELATED: South Bay sports community reflects on Dwight Clark's passing
'The Catch' was the winning touchdown pass from Joe Montana to Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship Game between the Cowboys and Niners.
The 350-pound statues of Clark and Joe Montana were placed 23 yards apart - the distance covered on the famed winning play. The representation of Clark, with his hands outstretched, will extend 11 feet in the air.
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends remember Dwight Clark at memorial in SF
The #49ers unveil the Montana to Clark statues outside #LevisStadium pic.twitter.com/xl3AmoZxfC— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) October 21, 2018
Click here for more stories on the San Francisco 49ers.
STORIES & VIDEOS ABOUT CLARK
- 49ers great Dwight Clark dies at 61 after battle with ALS
- Funeral service for 49ers legend Dwight Clark held at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco
- 'One of the toughest things I've ever had to do': Joe Montana remembers Dwight Clark
- 'I know he loved me, and I sure loved him': Eddie DeBartolo gives eulogy at Dwight Clark memorial
- 'He was the most wonderful father': Daughter remembers 49ers legend Dwight Clark at memorial in San Francisco
- 49ers' Brent Jones remembers Dwight Clark at private memorial service in San Francisco
- 'He carried that passion': Brother, niece remember Dwight Clark at memorial
- South Bay sports community reflects on Dwight Clark's passing
- Friends, fans react to death of 49ers legend Dwight Clark
- San Francisco 49ers honor Dwight Clark at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
- Mike Shumann honors teammate, friend, Dwight Clark after emotional reunion
- San Francisco 49er teammates react to Dwight Clark's ALS announcement
- Mike Shumann on former teammate Dwight Clark: 'There will never be another 87'
- VIDEO: Behind-the-scenes with 49ers 1981 championship team
- Lafayette man battling ALS offers support to 49ers legend Dwight Clark
- Former San Francisco 49ers WR Dwight Clark announced he has ALS