San Francisco Marathon draws nearly 28,000 runners

Nearly 28,000 runners hit the streets of San Francisco Sunday morning for the 41st annual San Francisco Marathon.Jorge Maravilla and Bonnie Tran won the full marathon. Maravilla is from Mill Valley and Tran is from San Francisco.Runners started at Mission Street and the Embarcadero at 5:30 a.m.The race ends at Folsom Street and the Embarcadero.Runners dash across the Golden Gate Bridge, Golden Gate Park, and past AT&T Park in the race.Some road closures were in effect for the race.