SPORTS

Santa Cruz native freedives into history

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Cruz native made history this month. Shelby Eisenberg went deeper than any American woman ever dove using only the oxygen in her lungs. (Performance Freediving)

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (KGO) --
A Santa Cruz native made history this month.

Shelby Eisenberg went deeper than any American woman ever dove using only the oxygen in her lungs.

When she reached her target depth on May 13 she snatched a tag off a weight tethered to a rope, then sped her way back to the surface. As she emerged above the water she smiled.

Shelby dove 278 feet. It took her nearly three minutes to complete the dive, which took place off the coast of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsoceanssanta cruz countyrecordswimmingu.s. & worldSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Giants catcher Buster Posey may have season-ending hip surgery
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Bryce Love, Ed Oliver, Will Grier lead AP preseason All-America team
Can Jimmy Garoppolo really save the Niners? Here's what we know
Athletics' Khris Davis lets Make-A-Wish kid sign jersey, slugs long HR
More Sports
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News