Seattle Seahawks break San Francisco 49ers undefeated streak in overtime

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In a nail biter game, Monday night the Seattle Seahawks break the San Francisco 49ers undefeated streak in overtime with 27 to 24 victory.Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been on a tear this year and is an early contender for MVP.The Niners have been nothing short of dominant this year. The defense has been one of the best in the league all season. They also get an added boost from the 49ers Faithful at Levi's Stadium with that home field advantage.The 49ers honored 27 military families at the game. The team hosted them at its practice facility next to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday."The fact that we could give back to them and let them come out. Just for a little bit and let them experience what it's like to be on an NFL football field. It's just really fun to be able to talk to all these families," 49ers tight end George Kittle."It means a lot that they would take the time out of their day to spend some quality time with us," said U.S. Air Force 129th Air Rescue Wing Sgt. George McKenzie.Each family was assigned to a player to get a firsthand look at how NFL teams prepare for a game.