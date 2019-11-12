San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks break San Francisco 49ers undefeated streak in overtime

49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) strips the ball from Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during the 1st half of the game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By Jobina Fortson
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In a nail biter game, Monday night the Seattle Seahawks break the San Francisco 49ers undefeated streak in overtime with 27 to 24 victory.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been on a tear this year and is an early contender for MVP.

The Niners have been nothing short of dominant this year. The defense has been one of the best in the league all season. They also get an added boost from the 49ers Faithful at Levi's Stadium with that home field advantage.

WITH AUTHORITY: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle

The 49ers honored 27 military families at the game. The team hosted them at its practice facility next to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara Sunday.

"The fact that we could give back to them and let them come out. Just for a little bit and let them experience what it's like to be on an NFL football field. It's just really fun to be able to talk to all these families," 49ers tight end George Kittle.

"It means a lot that they would take the time out of their day to spend some quality time with us," said U.S. Air Force 129th Air Rescue Wing Sgt. George McKenzie.

Each family was assigned to a player to get a firsthand look at how NFL teams prepare for a game.

See more stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssanta claralevi's stadiumsan francisco 49ersmonday night footballnflfootballabc
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers legend Steve Young talks about Niners, time on team
E40 drops new 49er fan anthem, 'Niner Gang'
Richard Sherman lends a hand, counsels San Jose-area juvenile offenders
WATCH IN 60: 49ers play tonight, goodbye single-use cups, Veterans Day forecast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART GM apologizes to man handcuffed after eating sandwich
Here's 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Man killed by off-duty officer, salute to veterans, Giants introduce new GM
49ers legend Steve Young talks about Niners, time on team
E40 drops new 49er fan anthem, 'Niner Gang'
Mother of Vallejo man killed by off-duty cop speaks out
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Show More
SF's new DA, Chesa Boudin, leads with compassion
Man fatally shot by off-duty officer in Vallejo
Humpbacks whales 'watch' whale watchers in amazing video
With Authority: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
Several events in Bay Area mark Veterans Day
More TOP STORIES News