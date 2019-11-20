serena williams

Serena Williams' smashed tennis racket from 2018 US Open to be sold at auction

The tennis racket Serena Williams smashed during the U.S. Open final in 2018 is up for auction starting next Monday.

During the match, Williams' received a penalty after a dispute with the chair umpire and eventually lost the match to Naomi Osaka.

The match was significant for both players.

It was Williams' first US Open after taking a year off to give birth to her daughter in September 2017.

The then 20-year-old Osaka was attempting to become the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The New York Times reported, the racket will be sold by Goldin Auctions. The opening bid is $2,000, but the price is expected to reach five figures by the time the event closes on December 7.

The racket is one of 1,600 items in the auction, which includes one of Jesse Owens's Olympic gold medals, according to The New York Times.

You can find more information on the auction here: Goldin Auctions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsserena williamsus openauctionu.s. & worldshoppingsportstennisconsumer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SERENA WILLIAMS
Kate, Meghan shine at Wimbledon women's finals
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Super Bowl 53 ads: See a sneak peek
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Ambassador Sondland testifies at impeachment hearing
LIVE: Watch ABC7 Mornings streaming now
North Bay PG&E customers brace for power outages
Victim found stabbed at South Hayward BART station was killed intervening in theft
At least 9 injured in 3 vehicle crash in San Jose
Tesla worker injuries higher than traditional automakers
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger today, pleasant weekend ahead
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
2 US service members killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan
Poop complaints keep growing as SF mayor promises clean streets ahead of holiday season
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Orinda passes new restriction on short term rentals, Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News