SERENA WILLIAMS

Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit outlawed by French tennis officials

Serena Williams of the U.S. returns the ball to Australia's Ashleigh Barty during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Paris. (KGO-TV)

FRANCE (KGO) --
French tennis officials are saying sorry, Serena -- there's a new dress code next year.

French Tennis Federation's president told Tennis Magazine her outfit at the French Open this year will not be allowed, saying "one must respect the game."
Serena jokingly called it her "Wakanda-inspired catsuit" -- a reference to the movie "Black Panther."

Tennis officials will now ask manufacturers for an advanced look at uniforms for next year's tournament.

